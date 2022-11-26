Chotipara: Garo Cultural Forum and Garo students’ Union (GSU) jointly organised two day-long post-harvest festival, the 100 Drums Wangala Festival at the Chotipara village playground in Goalpara district.

Ten Garo traditional Wangala Dance troupes took part in the festival. One Wangala troupe came from Dadangre village, Meghalaya and the other nine troupes were from both Assam’s Kamrup and Goalpara District.

Desal Bimik R Marak, President of Garo Cultural Forum said the Wangala Festival is celebrated every year in Meghalaya only. But for the first time, we Garo people living in Assam are celebrating here in Chotipara (Jajong Kadoram). “We get support from the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), but we need full support from the Assam State government so that we can celebrate this colourful festival broadly,” he added.

Frylin R. Marak, RHAC executive councillor of Co-Operation, Dramatic theatre and Cinema Performance said to develop our Garo tradition and culture, RHAC financed workshops on Wangala Dance and Music at Chotipara and Muskhuli in Goalpara District before this year.

On this festival, Deputy Chairman of RHAC Ramakanta Rabha, RHAC Executive Councillors Aditya Rabha, Nagarmal Swargiyary, GSU Assam state zone President Foldin R. Marak and many other dignitaries took part and enjoyed the Wangala dance. Garo indigenous games competition and indigenous food festival are also included in the festival.

Deputy Chairman of RHAC Ramakanta Rabha lauded the steps taken by Garo Cultural Forum to save their culture and for the first time in Assam, they celebrated their post-harvest festival.

