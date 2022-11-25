Lachit Barphukan's bravery inspiration for every Indian: Assam Guv

Guwahati: Ahom general Lachit Barphukan’s acts of bravery should be a source of inspiration for every Indian, Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi said.

Paying floral tributes to the legend at the Lachit Park here on Thursday, Mukhi said the celebration of the great warrior on the occasion of his 400th birth anniversary will give the younger generation an opportunity to understand and be inspired by the rich legacy that he left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Lachit Borphukan was a great warrior and an eminent historical figure of Assam who played a significant role in shaping our culture and civilisation,” he said.

His celebrated victory over the Mughals will forever remain a matter of great pride for every Assamese, the governor added.

See more His celebrated victory over the Mughals will forever remain a matter of great pride for every Assamese.



His prodigious legacy and legendary acts of bravery should be a great source of inspiration for every Indian. pic.twitter.com/wuRdvODxE1 — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) November 24, 2022

The Assam government organised programmes throughout the year to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom general.

A three-day function started in New Delhi on Wednesday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attending it on the first day, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend it on the concluding day.

In his campaign against the Mughals, Barphukan ensured a decisive victory for the Ahoms in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Why Covid infection in some causes fatal inflammation, study finds

Trending Stories









