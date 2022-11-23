Guwahati: ‘Cymatix’, a band from Royal Global University, emerged as the winner from the ‘Battle of Bands’ at the KaalRav – the youth festival of Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology, bringing home the 1st prize.

Royalites, lead vocalist, Hrittim Chelleng, from B.Com Finance and Accounting, lead guitarist Anuraag Singh Sugandhi, from B.A. English, drummer Imran Khan from BBA, Bassist Sunit Chetia, from Bachelor of Interior Design, Rhythm Guitarist and Levister Kro, from Master of Computer Applications, are the members of Cymatix.

Levister Kro also won the First Prize in the Instrumental (Solo) category at the same.

