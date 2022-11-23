Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday said it will hand over the investigation into the violence that left six people dead on the state’s disputed border with Meghalaya in West Karbi Anglong district to a central or neutral agency.
It has also ordered action against the police and forest officials allegedly involved in the incident, including the transfer of the Karbi Anglong superintendent of police, according to an official release.
The Assam government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the six deceased.
Six people one forest home guard of Assam and five civilians of Meghalaya were killed in violence at the disputed Mukroh area on Tuesday morning after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.
