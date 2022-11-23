New Delhi: The Assam-Meghalaya border is peaceful and the recent clashes along the interstate boundary had erupted between locals and forest guards, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma also asserted that the incident was not at all related to the long-standing border dispute between the two northeastern states.

“I am in touch with the Meghalaya CM. The Assam-Meghalaya border is peaceful and it has always been peaceful. Force has been used. However, in my view, it has been used a little arbitrarily. That should not have happened,” he said.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at a disputed location in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel.

