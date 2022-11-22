Modi, Shah, Sitharaman, Rijiju to grace Lachit Borphukan's birth anniversary

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the valedictory function of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Lachit Borphukan was a great army commander of the Ahom kingdom. He is known for his leadership in the 1671 ‘Battle of Saraighat’ on Brahmaputra that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said that the state government will celebrate the anniversary with a series of events in the national capital from November 23 to 25, to be attended by a host of dignitaries from various walks of life.

“The first day will start with the inauguration of an exhibition at Vigyan Bhawan by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It will be followed by a panel discussion on the Ahom kingdom,” he added.

In the evening of November 23, a cultural night will be organised with patriotic themes and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate it, Sarma said.

“On the second day morning, another panel discussion will take place on the ignored history of Assam. In the afternoon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak at a plenary session,” he added.

In the morning of the last day, the Prime Minister will attend the valedictory session as the chief guest and deliver a lecture, Sarma said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In February, former President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan and laid the foundation of a 150-foot bronze statue of the legendary commander, to be constructed at his memorial in an area of over 16.5 acres at Hollongapar near Teok.

As part of the extended programme, a talk will take place on November 26 at the National Defence Academy in Pune by defence expert Nitin Gokhale, followed by honouring the best cadet, Sarma said.

The National Defence Academy has been awarding its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal every year since 1999 and a statue of him was later established in the complex.

Commenting on the controversy of Lachit Borphukan was a “Hindu” war hero, the Chief Minister said: “Lachit Borphukan was an Ahom hero, Assamese hero, Indian hero and a world hero.

“If he was a Hindu, then he would be a Hindu hero. If he was a Muslim, then he would be a Muslim hero. Historians will say that part. The Assam government is not celebrating his birth anniversary on that line.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also appealed to the people of Assam to light an earthen lamp on November 24, the birthday of the 17th century legendary Ahom army general.

Also read | Govt announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services

Trending Stories









