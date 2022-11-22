How a newspaper ad change Assam boxer Barbi Gogoi's life
Assam Boxer Barbi Gogoi has come a long way after battling numerous odds

Guwahati: Newspaper advertisements are not just an ideal base to eat your evening snacks. Sometimes, they change lives. Just ask Barbi Gogoi. A 2018 newspaper advertisement inviting budding boxers......

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment