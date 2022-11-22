Guwahati: Guwahati has been witnessing a huge increase in traffic congestion over the last few years.

It has impacted the lives of almost everyone in one way or the other. People have lost productive hours due to delays, their expenses on fuel are increasing, people’s stress levels are rising, and there has been a perceptible rise in noise and air pollution. Despite many attempts and measures taken by the government, the problem is becoming worse by the day.

To understand the causes and probable solutions to the problem, the Guwahati-based civil society organisation GAMOF (Green and Active Mobility Forum), is conducting an online perception survey, for the citizens of Guwahati. The survey also seeks to understand their travel behaviour.

The citizen’s feedback and information can help to work on practical and scientific proposals that the government can consider for implementation. People of Guwahati can access the survey on the given survey link.

Alternatively, people can also visit their website or GAMOF’s social media platform to access the survey link.

The survey will be open till November 30, 2022.

As citizens and users of the city road infrastructure, the citizens are equal stakeholders in its development. Their views are important and need to be considered for overall development.

