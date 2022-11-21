As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, the Indian Army, the HQ Eastern Command organised a two-day Mega Event on the theme of ‘Celebrating Contribution of India’s North East Region (NER) in Nation Building’ on November 20 and 21, 2022 at Guwahati to highlight the contribution of the northeast towards nation building.

During his welcome address, Lt Gen RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Command, said the event will be an apt opportunity to spread awareness about the role of unsung heroes of NER in India’s independence struggle, the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces and other important organs of the Government like North Eastern Council (NEC), Assam Rifles and Northeastern Frontier Railways (NFR) towards overall development of NER, promote the integration of NER as also further cement Civil-Military relations.

It is the first time that such a unique event has been conceived and the mega event is being supported by the state governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim and Nagaland as also North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC), ONGC and IOC.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu attended the event. During their address, they congratulated the Indian Army for bringing to the people of North East a grand event that highlighted the important role played by the people of North East in the progress of our great Nation.

The keynote address for the event was delivered via virtual media by defence minister Rajnath Singh, wherein he highlighted the stellar role played by the people of the North Eastern region in Nation Building over the years and emphasised how the transformational development was taking place in the North Eastern States which will propel the entire nation towards progress.

The grand finale of the event was organised at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 21 Nov 2022. People from all states of North East came to witness the event in large numbers. The events for the day included a weapon and equipment display and adventure activities display by Armed Forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NER, a special performance by Zubeen Garg, Priyanka Bharali and Tetseo Sisters, an extravagant musical theatrical followed by the first ever Drone Show at Guwahati.

