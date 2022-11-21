Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in broad daylight and Rs 2.5 lakh reportedly looted from his possession in the Panjabari area of Guwahati.

Ranjit Bora, a distributor for the ‘Purabi Dairy’ located in the same area, was shot point blank in the head by an unidentified assailant around 11 am. The murderer, along with an accomplice, sped away on a Hero Honda Glamour two-wheeler, eyewitnesses said.

According to locals, the perpetrators sped away in the direction of the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Bora was subsequently rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Speaking with EastMojo, sources at the Dairy confirmed that Bora would often take huge sums with him to deposit at the ICICI bank across the road. It is suspected that the would-be murderers knew about Bora’s routine and were waiting for him near the bank.

Police personnel reached the crime scene and questioned the eyewitnesses.

Meanwhile, sources informed EastMojo that CCTV camera footage is under examination.

Following the murder, a huge crowd gathered in the area. Many who knew Bora urged police to ensure that the criminals aren’t spared.

“Bora victim was a humble man,” Manoj Gogoi, an employee of Purabi Dairy told EastMojo, recalling the deceased. “He was his family’s breadwinner. Now that he has been killed, what will happen to his family? The police should catch them as soon as possible and punish them severely.”

