Four quintal ganja seized in Assam, two held

Guwahati: Two persons were arrested on Sunday after four quintal of ganja was recovered from their possession in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Karbi Anglong police and the Central Reserve Police Force intercepted a truck and recovered the contraband from a hidden chamber of the vehicle, he said.
“Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol along with @crpfindia C 20 BN staff intercepted a truck and seized 4 quintal Ganja hidden in a modified secret chamber. Two accused apprehended,” Sarma tweeted.
He congratulated the police for the recovery.
