Eyes on the prize: Lovlina’s eyes can only see Paris 2024 now
Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain at the facilitation program in Guwahati

Guwahati: Remember the Tokyo Olympics? Yes, the one which took place even as COVID-19 raged across the globe. Our memory is truly fickle: months after celebrating her as truly one-of-a-kind boxer, people started questioning Assamese boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s......

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment