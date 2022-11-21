Silchar: A 40-year-old man who hailed from southern Assam’s Karimganj district died in a tragic road accident in New Delhi on Friday.

The deceased Jahar Jyoti Deb was a resident of Teshua, a village under Karimganj North assembly constituency in Karimganj district, and worked at a private company in New Delhi.

As per reports, Jahar, who was staying in New Delhi for the past several years, met with an accident on Friday night while he was returning home from work. A two-wheeler, on which he was riding, collided with a speeding car, resulting in his death.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His last rites were performed in New Delhi on Saturday.

At least seven persons (including Jahar) of Barak Valley have died in different states this year so far. 25-year-old Munna Goala of Cachar district died under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru on October 25. His severed head and other body parts were found on a railway track.

26-year-old Almas Uddin of West Lakhipur, Patharkandi in Karimganj district was killed in a road mishap in Mizoram on October 17. Almas used to work as a JCB driver in Mizoram’s Mamit district.

20-year-old Suhel Ahmed of Katanpur in Karimganj district died in a road accident in Bengaluru in September.

