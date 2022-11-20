Guwahati: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army is organising Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav, to celebrate the contribution of the Northeastern Region in nation building.

As a part of the two-day mega event, a panel discussion was conducted at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, on November 20. The panel was attended by Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma and many other prominent personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Welcoming the eminent speakers, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, exuded confidence that this seminar will take us closer to the goal of a prosperous Northeast playing a pivotal role in nation building. Former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Swapan Dasgupta delivered the keynote address and emphasised how this transformational development in the Northeastern States will propel the entire nation to progress.

The discussion was set in motion by Wasbir Hussain of the Northeast-Live and the Role of NER in India’s Freedom Struggle was brought out by former Chairman of UPSC Prof David Reid Syiemlieh. Lt Gen Subrata Saha (Retired) and Lt Gen PC Nair spoke about the immense contribution of the Indian Army and the saga of Assam Rifles in integrating the NER with the mainstream.

The Education & Law Minister of Manipur, Th Basanta Singh, highlighted the outstanding contribution by the state in the arena of sports with sportspersons having brought laurels to the state and the country in International sporting events. The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma elucidated methods to achieve greater integration of the Northeastern Region with the national mainstream and enhance tourism in the region, thereby enhancing economic prosperity. Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, emphasised the critical role of this region in India’s Act East Policy.

Other eminent speakers like Air Marshal AK Gogoi (Retired) from the North Eastern Council, Anshul Gupta, GM Northeast Frontier Railways and Jaideep Saikia spoke about future perspectives, NFR’s role in socio-economic development and security matrix in the NER respectively.

Lt Gen KC Panchanathan, the General Officer Commanding 101 Area thanked the dignitaries, speakers and attendees and expressed confidence that the panel discussion achieved its stated objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: 25 exotic animals transferred from state zoo to Gujarat; AAP moves HC

Trending Stories









