GUWAHATI: The scientific community needs to explore and find a nature-driven approach to urban development, experts at a global earth science conference on sustainable development said.

“Even as environmental degradation is known to all, we hardly do anything about it. So if we shy away from responsibility and care less for our natural resources, one day this earth is destined to be doomed,” observed Prof. Arup Kumar Sarma from the department of civil engineering, IIT Guwahati, during the inaugural session of the International Earth Science Conference 2022 on “Sustainable Development: Challenges and the Way Forward,” at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Friday.

The two-day conference is being organised by the department of earth science, USTM, in collaboration with the department of environmental science, Tezpur University.

“Urbanisation is an ecological disturbance that the modern world accepts as essential in the absence of a better alternative that could provide an equal level of comfort,” Prof. Sarma said in his keynote address.

“However, urbanisation need not be an unfortunate reality built against nature. The approach to urban development has to be unique and nature driven,” he said, adding that the scientific community was therefore looking for ways towards ecologically sustainable urban development.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Basant Maheswari, an expert, said complex problems often require simple solutions.

“This is very much true for groundwater management. Communication about what is happening, what can be done and how it can be done is the key to a common pool and invisible resource such as groundwater.

“We need to develop and simplify groundwater science that can be used by farmers and implemented by government agencies,” he said.

“Solutions need to start with people and groundwater scarcity is a problem related to people’s greed, invisibility and lack of understanding,” he added.

In his address as chief guest, Prof. Narendra S. Chaudhari, vice-chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), said that the Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Jorhat documented 300,000 insects in eastern Assam during the British period but in a recent survey by AASTU it was found that 90 per cent of the insects are now extinct.

“This no doubt reflects a serious ecological imbalance,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. G.D. Sharma, vice-chancellor, USTM said that in the past two decades, natural resources have decreased alarmingly, creating new challenges, and affecting climate change and global warming. “Imbalanced environmental degradation is causing many diseases on earth,” he said.

