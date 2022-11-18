An FIR has been launched against a private madrassa in the Cachar district for allegedly teaching the students racism and ‘jihad’.

The complaint was filed by one Shahab Uddin Khan, alleging that his son Sain Khan, a student of eighth standard at the Swadhin Bazar Islamia Madrassa, was being assaulted by teachers of the madrassa.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Shahab reported the complaint at the Sonai police station against headmaster Maulana Abul Hussain Laskar and secretary Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar on November 11, 2022.

Both of them have been arrested by the police for interrogation.

Speaking to the media, the student alleged that the teachers used to conduct special classes at night teaching ‘jihadi ideology’.

“They use to say that if they destroy Hindus, they’ll get special blessings from Allah,” said Sain Khan.

The boy, who has sustained injuries on his head and chest, mentioned that he was suffering from conjunctivitis for some days and refused to join the special class but “they threatened to kill me”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“They stroked at my head and punched me. Came to my room, burnt my medicines and then locked me in a room,” the student added.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said that the police was investigating the case from all angles and links to any jihadi activities will also be looked into.

“We are trying to get adequate information and the matter will be investigated thoroughly. The allegations are of wrongful confinement and physical assault and we are looking into it,” Mahatta said.

The management committee of the madrassa, however, has denied the allegations, calling them “fabricated and intentional”.

Also read | Assam Police neutralises newly-formed militant group

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









