Guwahati: Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medalist and Indian Boxer, a daughter of Assam, Lovlina Borgohain visited Royal Global University on November 17 in a cultural and interactive session with Royalites.

Dr. A.K. Pansari, Hon’ble Chancellor, The Assam Royal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, Ankur Pansari, Executive Vice President, Gyan Sagar Foundation, and other senior members of the fraternity felicitated Borgohain with a phoolam gamusa and a painting commissioned by a Royalite.

The star boxer, who was escorted to the stage with an enthralling Bihu group, was also presented with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by Dr. A.K. Pansari, along with books authored by the Chancellor himself.

Royalites put up a colourful cultural performance in a program that began with the state anthem, followed by dance forms representing all states of the northeast region in the sportswomen’s honour. Prof. (Dr.) S,P. Singh, Vice Chancellor of the varsity, an sports enthusiast himself, welcomed Borgohain with belated birthday greetings acknowledging the hard work she has put in to carve a niche for herself.

Borgohain addressed the Royalites thanking them for the love and encouragement she has received. Throwing light on the positive vibe of the varsity, she reminisced about her student life, and struggle to balance academics with her first love-sports. Sharing multiple life lessons from her journey with the young students, she emphasized the role of discipline, focus, perseverance and the importance of staying motivated.

Further expressing her gratitude to the people of Assam for all the love she has received, she stressed on the lessons failure teaches every individual and how speed bumps have taught her to reflect on her failures and overcome the hindrances, especially pertaining to lack of exposure.

Naming American Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather as her role model, she claimed to be highly influenced by Md. Ali in her career. Answering a question posed by a student of the varsity, the boxer shared her strategy of laying emphasis on footwork, and mind work synchronized with focusing on achieving the most with the least physical input. Following her interaction with a demonstration of her footwork for the audience, Borgohain shared her feelings on having qualified for the Olympics to be the greatest moment of impact for her parents and herself.

