Assam CM: Efforts on to perpetuate hallowed memory of Lachit across India

GUWAHATI: In a departure from the past, the incumbent government in Assam is making efforts to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the legendary Ahom army general, both within and outside the state.

Addressing media persons at Assam House in New Delhi on Thursday, after a review meeting on preparations for the 400 birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan at the national capital, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said efforts were on to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the great warrior both within and outside the state.

The 17th century general stands tall among the warriors in the state for having waged one of the most crucial battles against an invading Mughal army, decimating the enemy and turning them decisively back.

The chief minister said that plans are on the anvil to hold programmes on Lachit Divas on November 24 in other parts of the country as well.

On the other hand, ahead of the celebrations, the chief minister appealed to people in the state to light earthen lamps at their homes on Lachit Divas as a mark of tribute to Lachit Barphukan.

Sarma said the celebrations would begin in Assam from November 18 and at the national capital from November 23 to 25.

The chief minister informed that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the exhibition on November 23 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah gracing the occasion as chief guest on November 24 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the valedictory function on November 25.

A book on Lachit Barphukan will be released and a documentary on the great warrior will also be screened at Vigyan Bhawan.

The chief minister also disclosed that Union minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate a cultural programme at Sunder Park on November 23.

Earlier, the chief minister reviewed the elaborate preparations on the upcoming event at the national capital with ministers, MLAs and senior officials.

He said that he would request the Chief of the Army Staff to hold a memorial lecture and to institute an award after the great warrior and to present it to the best cadet every year.

Moreover, the chief minister said he would request the NCERT to include a chapter on the legendary warrior.

Exhorting upon the officials to leave no stone unturned for smooth conduct of the event in Delhi, Sarma discussed threadbare with the ministers in-charge of committees such as invitation and reception, accommodation, transportation, food, media and publicity, venue management and decoration, exhibition committee, cultural committee, seminar committee, open session committee, medical committee, traditional portrayal of Ahom culture, etc regarding various matters of importance.

He asked the chief secretary to depute more officers to Delhi so that every invitee from Assam is taken care of during their entire stay at the national capital. Help desks will be set up in the railway station and airport.

A control room has also been set up at Assam House for the smooth conduct of the event.

The review meeting was attended among others by state ministers Keshav Mahanta, U.G Brahma, Ajanta Neog, Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Nandita Garlosa besides several MLAs and senior officials.

