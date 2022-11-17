Assam Cabinet approves reconstitution of Thana nagrik committees

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday decided to model Thana-level Nagrik Committees into community liaison groups to ensure speedier delivery of citizen-centric services and ensure greater responsiveness of the police force.

It also decided to create temporary posts of senior grade of Assam Civil Services (ACS) to increase administrative efficiency, while also revising the pay of judicial officers.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting here, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Cabinet approved reconstitution of Thana-level Nagrik Committees (police station level citizen committee) so that these may essentially function as community liaison groups for respective police stations.

The groups will facilitate timely delivery of citizen-centric services of police department, ensure responsiveness of police against grievances registered in police stations and look into incidents of alleged misbehaviour.

These will also provide information and community feedback for improving policing and create public awareness on important social issues.

“In today’s #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to formation of Nagrik committees for police-public coordination, Senior Grade-I for ACS officers, revised pay of Judicial Officers, remuneration for PRI members, civic body election rules, etc.,” the CM tweeted.

The Cabinet also approved creation of 72 temporary posts at senior grade I of ACS to strengthen organisational structure of various departments and increase administrative efficiency.

It approved revised pay structure of judicial officers of subordinate judiciary in line with Second National Judicial Pay Commission recommendations.

Renumeration to elected members of state’s Panchayati Raj Institutions out of Devolution Grant of Sixth Assam State Finance Commission was also given the nod by the Cabinet.

In order to enhance urban governance, The Municipal Corporations (Assam) Conduct of Business Rules, 2022, and The Assam Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2022, were approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also cleared allocation of land at Modopi Cha Bagicha in Chariduar in favour of Hare Krishna Movement, Guwahati, for setting up a centralised community kitchen, school for underprivileged children, cultural complex, etc.

