Assam govt launches programme to boost agriculture sector

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday launched a special programme aimed at increasing agriculture productivity and doubling farmers’ income.
A special initiative, Assam Millet Mission, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this purpose.
“Launched Assam Millet Mission, targeted to raise nutrition quotient & doubling farmers’ income. To increase productivity, it will also contribute in crop diversification,” Sarma tweeted.
“Distributed power tillers, pump sets, mini trucks, harvesters, crop seeds, financial aids among beneficiaries,” he added.
The chief minister also inaugurated six soil testing and quality control labs, and two knowledge centres, which will help the state become self-sufficient in agriculture.
