Shillong: Assam continue to maintain a lead in the overall medals table at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, having accumulated 49 by 10:45pm on Monday.

Several events will conclude on Tuesday and the North East giants will want to maintain their advantage going into the final day.

Manipur, the overall champions in 2018, are close behind on 45 gold, while Arunachal Pradesh have 31 and Meghalaya 20, which is nearly 7 times the number they won four years ago.

Karate began today and awarded several medals, with Arunachal Pradesh holding 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. Assam claimed 1 medal of each type, while Meghalaya picked up 1 gold and 2 bronze. Sikkim, still looking for their first gold of the Games, took 1 silver and 2 bronze, the same as Mizoram. Manipur, meanwhile, earned 1 silver and 1 bronze while Nagaland came away with just the 1 bronze, though there are plenty of medals still on offer tomorrow.

Over in athletics, which, like karate, is being held at the SAI Training Centre, Manipur won gold in the U-20 women’s 4x100m relay with the team of Yaisana Loktongbam, A Anjita Devi, A Premita Chanu and Chingulembi Chanu in 51.84 seconds. Tripura won the silver and Meghalaya the bronze.

In the corresponding U-20 men’s 4x100m relay, Manipur won gold again in 44.05 seconds through Md Dauad Khan, S Arnold Meitei, R Tejkumar Singh and M Bikash Meitei. Silver was claimed by Assam and bronze by Tripura. The U-20 women’s 5000m, T Russia Chanu from Manipur won gold in 19:54.46, Songmo P from Nagaland took silver and Lyntijingkyrmen Kharjahrin from Meghalaya bronze.

Interestingly, gold was shared in the Above-20 men’s high jump, with Simeon Marak and Albinus Rongpeit, both of Meghalaya, attaining a height of 1.80m. This means that there was no silver medal awarded, while the bronze went to L Mangansana of Manipur (1.75m).

