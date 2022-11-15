Shillong: Assam were the overall champion in the shooting events at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, claiming 11 out of the 18 gold medals on offer.

The shooting events, which were held at the Assam Regimental Centre’s indoor and outdoor shooting ranges, concluded on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

50m Rifle Prone Men’s Individual Championship gold winner Dennyson Kyrsian of Meghalaya and the silver and bronze medallists

Besides their 11 gold medals, Assam also took 4 silver and 4 bronze. Manipur finished as the runners-up with 4 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze, in front of Meghalaya, who won 3 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze.

50m Rifle Prone Men’s Team Championship gold winners Meghalaya with Assam (silver) and Mizoram (bronze)

Mizoram earned 2 silver and 4 bronze, while Arunachal finished with no medals from this particular discipline. Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland did not participate.

Each contingent sent 16 shooters, except for Arunachal, which fielded 11.

50m Rifle Prone Women’s Team Championship gold winners Meghalaya with Mizoram (silver) and Manipur (bronze)

The hosts’ three gold medals were won by Dennyson Kyrsian in the 50m Rifle Prone Men’s Individual category; Kyrsian, Banrilang Bleine and Rajdeep Ghosh in the 50m Rifle Prone Men’s Team event; and Anjali Singh, Veronica Buhroy and Amalisha N Sangma in the 50m Rifle Prone Women’s Team Championship.

10m Pistol Women’s Team Championship gold winners Manipur with Assam (silver) and Meghalaya (bronze)

Also Read | Assam man orders grinder from Flipkart, receives pillows & brick instead

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









