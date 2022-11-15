Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has registered strong pre-placement offers (PPOs) this academic year with more than 21 per cent increase in offers during 2022-23.

The institute has already received 218 PPOs this year against 179 offers during 2021-22. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of the phase I campus placements scheduled for December 1, 2022.

Congratulating the students on their achievement, Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwahati, said, “I am happy to see the significant increase in PPOs this year. This shows that the hard work of students has paid off. IIT-Guwahati invites more companies to visit and participate in hiring the top talent of our country.”

A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programme and pre-placement talks arranged by the Centre for Career Development of IIT-Guwahati for its students. The steady increase in offers is the result of guidance by the mentors and the performance of students during these sessions.

Head of the Centre for Career Development, IIT-Guwahati Abhishek Kumar said, “Major companies have started showing interest in recruiting candidates through PPO mode and this is an increasing trend for the last couple of years. We organised webinars to help students gain insight into the fields and aid their preparation. We also collaborated with technical clubs to help students find the relevant study/course material for specific profiles increasing the PPOs this year.”

IIT-Guwahati has witnessed a rise in the hiring trend specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPOs through internships. As a result, the institute has received the highest pre-placement offer of Rs 1.20 crore this year as compared to Rs 56 lakhs from the previous year.

In the ongoing academic year, Core Engineering, IT, Finance and Analyst sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date.

Multinational corporations including Accenture, Adobe, Amazon, Axtria, Bajaj Auto Limited, Barclays, BNY Mellon, Cisco, Flipkart, GE Health Care, Goldman Sachs, Google, IBM, JP Morgan, and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited participated and gave PPOs to IIT-Guwahati students. Companies including Providence, DevRev, Winzo Games, John Deere, and Salesforce have made PPOs for the first time.

