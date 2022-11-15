Guwahati: The proscribed ULFA (Independent) outfit on Tuesday took responsibility for an ambush on an Army patrol party in Assam’s Tinsukia district on the previous day, in which security forces have claimed that at least one militant was injured.

The insurgent outfit, in an emailed media statement, said that the ambush, codenamed ‘Operation Lakhipathar’, was undertaken to mark ‘Protest Day’, which the militant organisation observes on November 28.

During an area domination exercise, the Army team was ambushed on the Pengeri-Digboi Road in Barpathar area on Monday morning.

The militants exploded an IED on the leading mine protected vehicle (MPV), and fired around 20-30 rounds.

The Army has claimed that it has not suffered any damage except for a punctured tyre, and in retaliatory firing, at least one ULFA(I) cadre was “seriously injured as was apparent from splattered blood stains found in the forest area”.

A joint operation with state police was launched in the area immediately after the incident, with tracker dogs and specialised equipment pressed into service, but no further contact with militants could be established, an Army spokesperson said.

The fleeing militants have left behind a remote device, batteries, wires and food, he said.

ULFA(I), on the other hand, claimed that the attack led to damage of the MPV and injuries to several security personnel.

The militant organisation did not mention about any injury to its cadres.

The ‘Protest Day’ of ULFA(I) marks the launch of ‘Operation Bajrang’ against the militant outfit by the Army in 1990.

