SILCHAR: A resident of Panchgram in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district received a box having two pillows, a brick and some straw in place of a grinder that he had ordered from e-commerce giant Flipkart recently.

As per reports, Bipul Das, who is a businessman by profession and hails from Panchgram, had ordered a grinder (of Havells, a multinational electrical equipment company) from Flipkart (on cash on delivery) on November 7. On Monday, he received a parcel that had two pillows, a brick and some straw instead of the grinder which had ordered.

Bipul told reporters that he, after receiving the parcel from the delivery agent, grew suspicious as the parcel was not packed properly. He called the delivery agent and asked to come to his house. After the delivery agent reached his house, he asked him to unpack the parcel following which the matter came to light, Bipul said.

He said he would take legal action if the item was not delivered soon.

The delivery agent then phoned the manager of the delivery service company, Badarpur branch Sanju Sinha after which Sinha reached Panchgram. Sinha told reporters that he had informed his senior authorities about the matter and an investigation would be conducted to find out what happened to the item (grinder) and who stole the same. He suspected that the grinder was stolen during the item’s packing.

An employee at Flipkart, Silchar, who did not wish to be named, said he was unaware of the matter and that he would bring this to the attention of his higher authorities.

