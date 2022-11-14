Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway successfully rescued 3 minors and 9 destitute women from different stations during several drives and checks conducted from November 8 to 10 over N. F. Railway.

The rescued minors and women were later handed over to respective Childline and NGOs for their safe custody and further course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On November 8, RPF of Rangapara North conducted a routine check at Train no. 15818 (Donyi Polo Express) at Rangiya railway station. During the check, they rescued one runaway minor girl from the train.

During a drive conducted against women beggars at Guwahati railway station on November 9, the RPF of Guwahati rescued 9 women beggars. All the rescued women were handed over to an old age home in Guwahati for their safe custody and further course of action.

In another incident on November 10, the RPF of New Jalpaiguri conducted a routine check at the New Jalpaiguri railway station. During the check, they rescued one runaway minor girl. In another incident on the same day, the RPF of Guwahati conducted a routine check at Guwahati railway station and rescued one runaway minor boy. Later, the minors were handed over to Railway Childline, New Jalpaiguri, and Guwahati respectively for safe custody and further course of action.

During the month of October, the RPF of N.F. Railway rescued 52 minors and 7 runaway women. The rescued children and women were handed over to respective Child Line, NGOs, parents, and Government Railway Police.

Also read | Assam: Journalist ‘assaulted’ by home guard at Silchar’s SMC hospital

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









