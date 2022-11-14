Shillong: Assam won a total of 20 gold medals in swimming at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 held at Crinoline Swimming Pool here today.

Both the women’s and men’s Best Swimmer awards went to Assam swimmers as well, Jahnabi Kashyap (4 gold) and Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika (3 gold, 1 silver).

In addition to their 20 gold medals, Assam also claimed 12 silver and 4 bronze. Manipur won 2 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze for second place, while Tripura were third with 6 bronze and Meghalaya 1 bronze.

Today were the finals of the 50m men’s freestyle, 50m women’s freestyle, 200m men’s individual medley and 100m women’s butterfly, all of which Assam won.

In the 50m men’s freestyle, Hazarika won with a time of 24.75 seconds. Sarungbam Athouba Meitei from Manipur was second (24.93) and Sandham Punshiba Meitei from Manipur third (26.31).

In the 50m women’s freestyle, Jahnabi Kashyap took gold in 28.15 seconds, followed by Darshita Baruah from Assam (29.33) and Dekalu Th Panmei (31.35).

The 200m men’s individual medley was carried by Angshuman Kashyap from Assam (2:20.80). Banadip Medhi from Assam was second with a time of 2:25.12 and Sarungbam A Thouba Meitei was third (2:25.29).

The 100m women’s butterfly was won by Jahnabi Kashyap in 1:08.93, followed by Subasana Kashyap from Assam (1:17.49) and Panmei (1:22:78).

