Shillong: Arunachal Pradesh claimed two gold medals in Monday’s women’s weightlifting at the second North East Olympic Games with Balo Yalam and Posen Kongkang the winners in their respective categories. Assam and Manipur won the other gold medals on offer.

In the U-49 kg, Bornali Bora from Assam won the gold medal with a snatch of 71 kg and a clean and jerk of 95 kg for a total of 166 kg. The silver medal went to Kh Roshibina Devi from Manipur with a snatch of 63 kg and a jerk of 85 kg with a total of 148 kg and the bronze medal went to Techi Nadam from Arunachal Pradesh with a snatch of 59 kg and a cleam and jerk 82 kg with a total of 141 kg.

In the U-55 kg category, the gold went to Ph Ranibala Devi from Manipur (snatch 84 kg, clean and jerk 100 kg, total 184 kg), the silver went to Boni Mangkhya from Arunachal Pradesh (snatch 75 kg, clean and jerk 94kg, total 169 kg) and the bronze went to L Nilam Devi from Manipur (snatch 74 kg, clean and jerk 92 kg, total 166 kg).

In the U-59 kg, Balo Yalam from Arunachal Pradesh won the gold (snatch 75 kg, clean and jerk 97kg, total 172 kg), while Bibari Boro from Assam claimed the silver (snatch 67 kg, clean and jerk 86kg, total 153 kg), and the bronze went to N Nirmala Chanu from Manipur (snatch 58 kg, clean and jerk 70 kg, total 128 kg).

In the U-64 kg, the gold was won by Posen Kongkang from Arunachal Pradesh (snatch 77 kg, clean and jerk 97 kg, total 174 kg), the silver medal went to Shandtrella Huyam from Manipur (snatch 70 kg, clean and jerk 92 kg, total 162 kg), and the bronze medal went to Deepshikha Boro from Assam (snatch 69 kg, clean and jerk 88 kg, total 157 kg).

