Assam: Six ethnic groups call for bandh on Tuesday to demand ST status

Guwahati: Six ethnic groups in Assam have called for a statewide bandh on November 15 to press for their demand of a Scheduled Tribe status.

The bandh has been called by the forum Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha, an umbrella organization of six ethnic communities — Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom.

The rationale behind the call for bandh, the forum stated, was to impress on the BJP-led governments in Assam and at the Centre that it was “playing with the sentiments of the six communities” by not granting them ST status.

The forum has also decided to organize a ‘dharna’ in Delhi on November 30.

Meanwhile, the Assam Adivasi Sanmilan (AAS) has urged the Soy Janagosthi Joutho Mancha to withdraw the bandh as Adivasi hero Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary falls on that day.

“Birsa Munda had revolted against the British way back in the 18th century and the hero’s birth anniversary has been accorded the status of Gaurav Divas,” AAS general secretary David Horo said.

