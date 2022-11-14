Lumpi: As talks between chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya regarding the border issue inch closer, the people of Lumpi, especially the Gorkhas, who opted to stay in Assam, want that both Assam and Meghalaya......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Bengal model’ ideal alternative for Tripura: TMC MP Mahua Moitra
- Shillong Morning Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 14
- Will discuss key issues of global concern with G20 leaders in Bali: PM Modi
- Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: Gorkhas, Khasis, Garos fight for Lumpi
- NF Railway rescues 3 minors, 9 destitute women from stations
- Junior Athletics C’ship: Tanya, Mansi shift focus on U20 athletes with record-breaking performances