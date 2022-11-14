Gorkhas justify Assam’s claim over Lumpi; oppose merging with Meghalaya
Lumpi village

Lumpi: As talks between chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya regarding the border issue inch closer, the people of Lumpi, especially the Gorkhas, who opted to stay in Assam, want that both Assam and Meghalaya......

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment