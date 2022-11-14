Assam govt inks MoU with IIMB to train young professionals

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) for a training programme for young professionals.

“We have signed an MoU with the prestigious @iimb_official for Chief Minister’s Young Professional Program (CMYPP),” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweeted after the event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more We have signed an MoU with the prestigious @iimb_official for Chief Minister’s Young Professional Program (CMYPP).



CMYPP aims at bringing transformative changes in our health care & education sectors as prioritised and envisioned by our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/PosNmxTs3O — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 14, 2022

“CMYPP aims at bringing transformative changes in our health care & education sectors as prioritised and envisioned by our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.

“Under CMYPP, 70 young professionals to be jointly monitored by GoA & IIM-B, will assist the Govt authorities for two years at the district level,” Sarma added.

IIM-B director T Krishnan was also present on the occasion.

Also read | Illegal migration, cross-border activities major challenges along Indo-Bangla border: MHA

Trending Stories









