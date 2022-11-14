Assam govt inks MoU with IIMB to train young professionals
The MoU was signed on Monday

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) for a training programme for young professionals.

“We have signed an MoU with the prestigious @iimb_official for Chief Minister’s Young Professional Program (CMYPP),” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweeted after the event.

“CMYPP aims at bringing transformative changes in our health care & education sectors as prioritised and envisioned by our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.

“Under CMYPP, 70 young professionals to be jointly monitored by GoA & IIM-B, will assist the Govt authorities for two years at the district level,” Sarma added.

IIM-B director T Krishnan was also present on the occasion.

