Guwahati/Tinsukia: An encounter broke out on Monday between a team of Indian Army personnel and unidentified terrorists in a forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district, a defence spokesperson said.

The Army Area Domination Party moving on the Pengri-Digboi Road was fired upon by unidentified terrorists near Baraphathar at 9.20 am, the official said.

The exchange of fire started around 9.20 am in Barpathar when the Army team was patrolling the area, he said.

“After firing a single burst and swift retaliation by our troops, terrorists ran away into adjoining areas,” the official said.

There has been no casualty on the Army’s side, the official said, adding that combing operations are still underway.

Locals claimed that they heard the sound of at least one major explosion.

The Pengeri-Digboi Road has been closed for the general public and additional forces, including the state police, have been deployed in the area.

