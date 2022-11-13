Shillong: Assam continued to hold onto the lead of the overall medals tally at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 at the end of the third day’s action.

Assam has till now accumulated 17 gold, 11 silver, and 9 bronze medals, putting them ahead of 2018 overall champion Manipur, who currently has 11 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze.

Arunachal Pradesh lies in third with 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze, and Mizoram fourth with 4 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze.

Next is host Meghalaya, who has 1 gold, 5 silver, and 9 bronze medals. Nagaland also has 1 gold but is behind Meghalaya as it has 0 silver and 4 bronze.

Sikkim is in seventh place with 3 silver and 8 bronze, followed by Tripura, who has 8 bronze medals.

Assam’s rich haul of gold medals is down to their swimmers’ performances at Crinoline Swimming Pool. Adding to their haul of six gold on Friday, yesterday’s swimming champions from Assam were Angshuman Kashyap (100m breaststroke men), Disha Gogoi (100m breaststroke women), Darshita Baruah (50m backstroke women), Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika (100m butterfly men), the men’s 4x50m medley relay and women’s 4x50m medley relay.

The only swimming gold not to have been won by them was earned by Sarungbam Athouba Meitei from Manipur in the men’s 50m backstroke.

