NFR announces partial cancellation of trains: See details

Guwahati: In view of traffic congestion on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus yard under the Central Railway for maintenance of washing pit, the following trains will be partially cancelled by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Train 22512 (Kamakhya–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Karmabhoomi Express scheduled to leave Kamakhya on November 12, 19, 26 and December 3 and 10 will be short-terminated at Thane and remain cancelled between Thane and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Train 22511 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kamakhya) Karmabhoomi Express scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on November 15, 22, 29 and December 6 and 13 will be short-originated at Thane and remain cancelled between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Thane.

The details of stoppages, timings, and operations of these trains are available at the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in newspapers and NFR social media platforms. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

