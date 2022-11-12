Guwahati: Seventy new dengue cases were detected in Assam, taking the tally to 796, according to data issued on Saturday.
Karbi Anglong continued to be the worst-hit as the district reported 55 new cases, said the National Health Mission, Assam.
Eight new cases were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan, while Bongaigaon and Jorhat accounted for two each.
Cachar, Dima Hasao and Tinsukia reported one case each.
The state has been witnessing a surge in dengue cases since November 1.
Also read | Stressful events may worsen long-Covid symptoms: Study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam reports 70 new dengue cases
- Northeast gets over Rs 130K crore for road projects. Details here
- Conclave to celebrate indomitable spirit of NE: Army official
- Tripura: Forced to live like beggars on our own land, says TIPRA Motha
- Is it possible to bring down the soaring power bills in Assam?
- Assam: French experts on week-long tour to understand wildlife management