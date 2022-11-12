Assam: Renowned artist, filmmaker Pulak Gogoi dies

Guwahati: Eminent artist and Assamese filmmaker Pulak Gogoi’s tryst with canvas and celluloid ended on Saturday when he died at a government facility here following a prolonged illness.

He was 84.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Gogoi was suffering from kidney and heart-related ailments and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted I am saddened to hear of the passing away of Pulak Gogoi, a pioneer in the cultural world of Assam, a prominent film director and renowned painter and cartoonist.

See more অসমৰ সাংস্কৃতিক জগতৰ পুৰোধা ব্যক্তি বিশিষ্ট চলচ্চিত্ৰ পৰিচালক আৰু প্ৰখ্যাত চিত্ৰশিল্পী তথা কাৰ্টুনিষ্ট পুলক গগৈদেৱৰ দেহাৱসানৰ বাতৰিয়ে মোক শোকাহত কৰি তুলিছে। মোৰ অতি শ্ৰদ্ধাৰ গগৈদেৱৰ পুণ্যাত্মাৰ চিৰশান্তি কামনা কৰি শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালবৰ্গলৈ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ।

ঔম শান্তি🙏 pic.twitter.com/8AarBGm3S8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 12, 2022

A creative person who shaped the path of modern contemporary art in Assam, Gogoi was born in Jorhat and received his education at the Bandra College of Art.

A prolific artist with the medium of oil and acrylic as his forte, Gogoi’s canvases have been displayed at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata, Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi, Washington Hodges Gallery, and in various galleries of the state and Meghalaya.

As a young artist, he wanted to pursue his passion in Kolkata but financial hardships forced him to look for a job with renowned musician, filmmaker and writer Bhupen Hazarika who helped him to get a part-time work at a film studio in 1967.

However, he returned to Guwahati the same year and started drawing cartoons for several publications, including ‘Amar Pratinidhi’ and ‘Asam Bani’, and later joined the popular Assamese daily ‘Dainik Asam’.

He also worked as an assistant to Bhupen Hazarika who edited the Assamese magazine ‘Amar Pratinidhi’ from 1967 to 1972.

Gogoi made a foray into filmmaking in 1974 with his first feature ‘Khoj’ and went on to make some path-breaking films like ‘Mahimamoyee’, ‘Sadari’, ‘Sendur’, ‘Relar Alir Dubari Bon’, ‘Morom Nadir Gabharu Ghat’ and ‘Patni’ among others.

The Assam government honoured him with the ‘Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha’ award in 2017 for his contribution to the field of fine arts in the state.

