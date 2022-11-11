Road projects worth Rs 3 lakh-cr to be completed in NE by 2024: Gadkari

Guwahati: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that road projects worth around Rs 3 lakh crore will be completed in northeast by the end of 2024, in line with the BJP-led central government’s commitment to improve connectivity the region.

See more Interacting with Media in Guwahati, Assam on progress of NH projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur https://t.co/LJIy1Vocnu — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 11, 2022

He also said that the Centre was ready to allocate projects worth another Rs 2 lakh crore for the region if issues related to land acquisition and forest clearances are timely resolved by the state governments.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for GoI’s big push to infrastructure by approving projects worth Rs 44000 cr for Arunachal. This will provide a robust network of roads in State which will usher unprecedented economic prosperity. pic.twitter.com/fWWHxoFMVe — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 11, 2022

“If we take into account the projects that are underway or have been built, along with the upcoming ones, it would be worth around Rs 3 lakh crore. And all of these will be completed by 2024,” Gadkari said, addressing a press meet here.

Besides the major road projects, there are several projects being undertaken in the region for ropeways, bridges, logistics and wayside amenities, he added.

Also read | Assam: Gorkha body writes to PM Modi over ‘Gorkhaland’ demand

Trending Stories









