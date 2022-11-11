Guwahati: Cultured with grace and a hidden gem, the magical island of Majuli is the next stop this November for the musings of music lovers.

The third edition of India’s biggest indie music festival, the Majuli Music Festival is all set to enthral the ones who live for creativity and music.

The Majuli Music Festival is known to bless its audience with captivating performances by emerging and established indie artists from all over the country. One of them is the one who has lent his voice to the music industry through some exceptional numbers like the ‘Alakananda’, Shankuraj Konwar. The Assamese singer graced the 2019 edition of the festival with his staggering performance.

Talking about his experience, Shankuraj describes it as a matter of pride to be a part of this big-scale event, and undeniably the love he received from the localities as well as the audience. His stay in the artist village had been most enjoyable for him, with the cherry on top being the delicious traditional authentic food prepared by indigenous tribes. The musician was particularly impressed by the sculptures and other artistic sides of the place.

Shankuraj hails from Jorhat, which Majuli was a part of before it evolved as the first river island district of India in 2016. He believes that his major reason for performing in the festival was a sense of elation in being a part of a festival like this in his hometown, considering the fact that it is the only festival hosted in rural Assam. Being in its initial days, it was also an opportunity for his band to spread its reach and attract an audience. Expectantly, the support he received from his audience was unmatched, of which most were youngsters. No kind of difficult transportation could stop them from witnessing the alluring festival.

Shankuraj believes that the festival would assist the Majuli community in generating revenue and providing employment opportunities, as well as recognizing the local talents, comprising of hip-hop artists, sculptors, painters and musicians. As an artist, he trusts that a festival like this in their own place would inspire them to pursue and carry it forward.

The indie artist strongly reinforces that is necessary to promote indie music for the music industry as a whole. “The day is not far when the line between indie and mainstream music will fade away,” he said. He stated that as artists, it is our responsibility to keep getting inspired so as to inspire the coming generation.

