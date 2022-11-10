Aizawl: The final date for the third round of border talks between Mizoram and Assam is still uncertain even though the Assam government has recently proposed a new date, a Mizoram home department official said on Thursday.

The talks, which were previously scheduled for November 4, could not be held due to the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Mizoram.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Mizoram government had earlier urged the Assam government to defer the talks to November 9 -11.

The home officials said that the Assam government had recently sent a proposal that the borders talks be held on November 17.

He said that the Mizoram government is yet to give its consent to the Assam government on the new date.

“The new proposed date is being discussed among the officials. The home minister will also discuss the matter with the chief minister, ” the home official said.

He said that it unclear whether or not the border talks are to be held on the date proposed by the Assam government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long border with Assam.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long standing issue which remained unresolved till date.

In July last year, police forces of the two states exchanged fire leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam.

More than 60 people were also injured in the violent clash that took place in the disputed area near Mizoram’s Vairengte village on the National Highway-306.

Following the violence, both states held a meeting in August last year and agreed to maintain peace along the border and resolve the dispute through dialogues.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

So far, both states had two physical meetings and virtual meetings on five occasions.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had also met twice in New Delhi in November last year and September this year to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute.

Also Read | Mizoram: Tourism ministry to host event in Aizawl from Nov 17-19

Trending Stories









