Guwahati: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various national highways projects being implemented in the northeastern region and instructed officers concerned to complete them on time.
Gadkari along with his minister of state V K Singh took stock of the progress of national highways projects in four states — Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Nagaland on the first day of his three-day review programme here, an official said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior officers of the ministry and various state governments, besides contractors attended the meeting. A threadbare discussion on projects and hurdles in completing those on time was held.
Issues like land acquisition, use of newer technologies, disputes and arbitrations and financial interventions of the ongoing as well as future projects were discussed, an official said.
The union minister also discussed the delayed projects in the four northeastern states and tried to understand the reasons for the delay. He gave instructions to complete those projects as soon as possible, he said.
Gadkari stressed on the importance of coordination and partnerships between the central and state agencies to develop world-class transport infrastructure in the northeastern states, the officer added.
