Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recovered ganja weighing about 110 kilograms worth Rs 11 lakh on November 4 and 5.

The contraband was recovered from unclaimed bags during regular checks and drives at Lumding and Jalpaiguri Road railway stations under the NFR.

On November 4, Lumding’s RPF team conducted a check on the Avadh Assam Express arriving from Dibrugarh at the Lumding railway station. During the inspection, five unclaimed sacks containing 12 packets of ganja were recovered.

The ganja weighed around 80 kilograms and is valued at about Rs eight lakhs. The seized ganja was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Lumding for further course of action.

On the same day, the Jalpaiguri RPF team conducted a drive at the Jalpaiguri Road railway station. The team seized 11 packets of ganja weighing around 11 kilograms valued about Rs 1.10 lakhs. The seized ganja was handed over to the Maynaguri GRP.

On November 5, the Lumding RPF team conducted a surprise inspection of the New Tinsukia–SMVB Bengaluru Express at the Lumding railway station. During the operation, 23 packets of ganja weighing around 19 kilograms and valued around Rs 1.90 lakhs were seized. The ganja was handed over to the Lumding GRP.

