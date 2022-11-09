Guwahati: The integrated draft electoral roll of special summary revision for all the 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Assam was published on Wednesday.

“The total electors in the draft electoral roll are 2,38,81,196, of which 1,20,26,588 are male and 1,18,54,608 female. The total number of electors in the last published final electoral roll was 2,37,10,834. There is an overall increase of 0.77 per cent of electors,” Assam chief electoral officer Nitin Khade said.

The population gender ratio in the state is 958 while the overall elector gender ratio in the state is 986.

“The elector population ratio in the state as on November 9, 2022, is 632. The photo coverage in the electoral roll as on November 9, 2022, is 99.59 per cent while the EPIC (electors photo identity card) coverage in the electoral roll is 99.99 per cent,” the chief electoral officer said.

The period for filing claims and objections is from November 9 to December 8, 2022. Disposal of claims and objections will be completed by December 26, 2022.

The final publication of the photo electoral roll will be on January 5, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the chief electoral officer flagged off a cycle rally with the theme “Pedal for Participative Elections” from the Dispur Secretariat playground.

The rally covered the route from Dispur to Bhangagarh, Bhangagarh to Khanapara and finally from Khanapara to the starting point at Dispur.

Around 400 cyclists from various walks of life took part in the rally.

Before flagging off the rally, Khade emphasised the importance of the special summary revision and the significance of participative and inclusive elections.

A theme song made for the “Special Summary Revision-2023” was also launched on the occasion.

Later in the day, the chief electoral officer also participated in a special session of “Chunav Pathshala”, which is a platform to engage the community members, through interesting activities and hands-on experience to sensitise them on their electoral rights and familiarise them with the electoral process of registration and voting.

The session was held at polling stations 132, 133, 134 and 135 (all located at Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara) under 52 Dispur Assembly Constituency in Kamrup Metropolitan Election District.

Notably, the Election Commission of India has introduced four qualifying dates from the current Special Summary Revision. The four qualifying dates are January 1, 2023, April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023, and October 1, 2023.

Prospective electors above 17 years of age will be able to apply in advance for registration of their names in the electoral roll starting from November 9, 2022.

