SILCHAR: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six minor boys in southern Assam’s Karimganj district and all the accused have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

All the six boys are aged between 13 to 15 years, the police said.

Police sources said the incident took place on November 1 at the Kalinagar tea garden (under Ratabari assembly constituency), about 102-km from Silchar. The matter came to light after an FIR was lodged by the girl’s father at the Ramkrishna Nagar police station on Monday (November 7).

“As per the complaint by the parents of the girl, she was alone in the house when the incident took place. The boys forcefully entered the house and raped her one by one. They also made videos of the act on their phones and assaulted her,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das said.

Based on the FIR, a case under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered and a probe initiated. On Monday night, police conducted a combing operation at the tea garden and nabbed six juveniles.

Officer in-charge of the Ramkrishna Nagar police station N. Nath said the arrested persons belong to tea garden workers’ families and were aged between 13 to 15 years.

While police have taken the minor victim for medical examination, blood samples and other evidence have been sent for forensic testing. The accused minors have been produced before a court and sent to an observation home.

Local residents of the tea garden expressed deep concern over the alleged incident and demanded that the culprits be punished as per law.

This is a second alleged incident of rape on a minor girl in Barak Valley reported in less than two months. On October 13, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man in Moynagarh under Udharbond police station in Cachar district.

