SILCHAR: Tension has been prevailing in Barman Basti, a village under the Ratabari assembly constituency in southern Assam’s Karimganj district, following the death of an 18-year-old girl who was killed by a herd of wild pigs recently.

Padani Rani Barman, daughter of Bama Charan Barman, was brutally killed by a herd of wild pigs on November 5 (Saturday) after she went to work in a Jhum land in Barman Basti, about 132 km from Silchar with her companions. While they were working in the cropland, wild pigs attacked them. Padani’s companions managed to run away, but she was attacked and killed by the pigs. The body was later sent by police to Karimganj Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Talking to EastMojo, residents of Barman Basti said the incident has sparked panic among the local people, especially among those who have to go to distant places and jungle areas for their livelihood.

“The incident has shaken the local residents. People are afraid of going far from the residential areas. The authorities concerned must take appropriate measures to ensure people’s safety,” a resident said.

Another resident said the area (Barman Basti) is one of the remotest places in the Ratabari/Karimganj district and as such it does not get proper attention from the authorities/administration.

The residents made an appeal to the forest department to catch the wild pigs and send them to a protected place. “More lives will be lost if the ferocious creatures remain in the area and thus it is necessary to catch them,” the residents said. They sought forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya’s intervention.

Padani’s family members said she was the sole earning member in the family and her death has left them helpless financially. They earnestly appealed to the government for compensation and sought the Karimganj district administration’s intervention.

Ratabari BJP legislator Bijoy Malakar said he will speak to the authorities concerned so that a viable solution can be chalked out regarding the matter.

Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya told EastMojo that necessary steps to resolve the problem would be taken soon.

