Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Monday arrested a suspended police officer and three doctors of a government-run hospital in Assam’s Darrang district in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Dhekiajuli. A case was also registered to investigate the rape and murder of the minor girl.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police, on Monday said the CID arrested Rupam Phukan, suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang district for ‘unfairly handling’ the case of the unnatural death of a minor girl. The CID also arrested three doctors of a government hospital for allegedly providing fake post-mortem reports in connection with the death of the minor girl. Saikia further said the arrested doctors were produced before the court and were sent for two-day police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The arrested police officer will be produced before the court on November 8.

“Due to certain lapses in the investigation by Dhula P.S., the Assam Chief Minister after visiting the house of the victim has directed that the case be transferred to CID, Assam for thorough and detailed investigation. Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on August 12 and a day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers and adequate evidence has been brought on record to prove the offences of molestation, murder, destruction of evidence, attempt to rape under IPC and sexual assault on a minor child under POCSO Act,” Saikia said.

During the investigation, CID exhumed the body and got a second postmortem conducted, consulted a panel of forensic medical experts, and conducted the DNA profiling of the main accused, which matched with the fluids on the clothes of the victim girl, he further said.

“Accordingly, the detailed charge sheet has been filed on September 25 against the main accused, Krishna Kamal Baruah, who is presently in judicial custody,” he added.

Earlier, CID arrested Sub-Inspector Utpal Bora, the then Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station after collecting adequate evidence that he has taken illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh from the family of the accused as a reward for extending undue favour illegally to Krishna Kamal Baruah.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam: Steps taken against 1,200 traders for anomaly in lifting, stocking of urea

Trending Stories









