Assam reports 84 new dengue cases

Guwahati: Assam reported 84 new dengue cases on Monday with Karbi Anglong district remaining the most affected, according to official data.

Of the new cases, 73 were detected in Karbi Anglong, taking the total number of cases in the district since November 1 to 344.

Three people have also died in the district.

Since November 1, 369 cases of dengue have been detected in Assam.

