Silchar: In view of the rapid spurt in the number of dengue cases in the neighbouring Karbi Anglong district, the state health department has sounded an ‘alert’ in the Dima Hasao district and chalked out a slew of measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

At least 369 cases of dengue have been detected in Assam since the beginning of October. Out of them, at least 344 cases have been reported from the Karbi Anglong district. Four people have died in the district so far.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in the district have been ordered to remain shut until November 12, considering the rising cases of the vector-borne disease.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Leena Hakmaosa, joint director of health services, Dima Hasao, convened a meeting at its office in Haflong on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Rebecca Changsan, health secretary, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council; senior doctors; health officials of Haflong civil hospital and officials of other departments. Besides, two experts from the health department, Dipankar Chetia and Ambit Baruah were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the officials decided to take stringent measures to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Leena Hakmaosa said that two dengue cases have been detected in Haflong – one in CCF Colony (Sarkari Bagan) and another in PWD Colony – and the patients are undergoing treatment.

Health secretary, NCHAC, Rebecca Changsan stressed the need for community participation in the effective control of the disease and urged the officials of various departments to take necessary steps for creating mass awareness on the disease.

She added that measures like fogging and public announcement are being undertaken and hoped the situation would become normal soon.

Echoing similar views, health expert Dipankar Chetia emphasised the importance of creating mass awareness about the disease.

