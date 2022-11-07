Guwahati: In an unusual incident in Cachar district of Assam, the head teacher of a lower primary school has been suspended after he came to the school wielding a machete.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the education department and the local police to take action against the head teacher.

The teacher has been identified as Dhritimedha Das, who is a resident of the Tarapur area in Silchar. He has been working as a teacher at the Radhamadhab Buniyadi School for over 11 years.

On Saturday, the local police got a call from the school authorities and rushed there to find the head teacher roaming around the campus with a machete.

The police said that the head teacher was frustrated and angry because of irregularities by other teachers, and was only trying to caution them by showing the machete.

Although the head teacher has been suspended, he hasn’t been arrested as no official complaint has been filed against him.

