SILCHAR: A youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his stepmother in Assam’s Cachar district.

As per reports, the gruesome incident took place in Bihara, about 22 km from Silchar, on Sunday morning, when Sakul Islam Barbhuiya was engaged in a brawl with his stepmother Ajima Begum over an issue. He then killed her with a sharp weapon.

Two family members, Monowar Hussain and Ruksana Begum, who tried to save Ajima from Sakul, were also injured in the incident. While Monowar fractured his hand, Ruksana sustained injuries on her head.

After the incident, Sakul tried to flee the spot but was caught by the locals, who reported the matter to the police. A team of policemen from Bihara and Katigorah reached the spot and arrested Sakul. Later, Ajima’s body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Ajima’s own son Najrul Islam Barbhuiya, who was returning home after getting the news of his mother’s death, suffered critical injuries in a road accident. Najrul, who was on a two-wheeler, met with an accident in Malua, Badarpur after which local residents sent him to a hospital for treatment.

Local expressed sorrow over Ajima’s demise and demanded that Sakul be punished sternly for committing the heinous crime.

In September this year, one Tridip Debroy killed his mother Jayashree Debroy by strangling her with a rope in the Hailakandi district. In September 2021, an ailing Sumati Deb was murdered by her son Amarjit Deb in Gossaipur, Udharbond in Cachar district.

