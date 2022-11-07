Assam: Army personnel dies in accident near Tamulpur

Guwahati: One soldier lost his life when an Army ambulance travelling from Darranga Field Firing Ranges (DFFR) for training activities met with an accident near Geruapar, Assam, PS Gerua (10km ahead of Tamulpur towards Hathigor).

Four injured were evacuated by Army helicopter to Base Hospital, Guwahati, for treatment. They are all stable.

The deceased, Lance Naik Prabin Tamang, is survived by his wife. He belonged to Darjeeling, West Bengal.

